Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,096 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 174.9% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 296,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,663 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

