Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $142.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the lowest is $139.90 million. Oil States International reported sales of $219.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $628.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $642.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $731.71 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $826.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OIS opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

