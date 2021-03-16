Brokerages Anticipate Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after acquiring an additional 899,042 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $16,651,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

