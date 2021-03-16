Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

RMD traded up $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $191.99. 742,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average is $196.69. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

