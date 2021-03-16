Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $827.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.00 million and the lowest is $824.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $871.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after buying an additional 1,105,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

