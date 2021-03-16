Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Caterpillar reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,644. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.45.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

