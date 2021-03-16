Brokerages Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.47 Million

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post $99.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.28 million and the lowest is $93.44 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $116.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $427.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.81 million to $455.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $473.00 million, with estimates ranging from $423.35 million to $543.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,094,000 after acquiring an additional 223,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,759,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

