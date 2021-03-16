Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.90 Million

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $146.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $579.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

