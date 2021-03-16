Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FVCB shares. TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCB opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.38.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

