Brokerages Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Mohawk Group reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

NASDAQ MWK opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $692.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 62,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 and sold 152,418 shares worth $5,224,608. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.