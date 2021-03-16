Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.93. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. 9,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,678. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

