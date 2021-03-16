Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.58. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 883.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,469 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. 4,411,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,451. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.