Brokers Offer Predictions for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.11. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,770 shares of company stock worth $9,392,514 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,891,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $36,686,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

