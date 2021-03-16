Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$47.90 and last traded at C$48.34. Approximately 37,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 106,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -79.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

