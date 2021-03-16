Bruce Booth Sells 229,350 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,636. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

