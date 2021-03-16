Bruce Booth Sells 229,350 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,636. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
