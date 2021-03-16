BTRS (BTRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. BTRS has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Get BTRS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.