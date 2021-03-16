Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Eric R. Fencl Sells 10,568 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BBW traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 538,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,340. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

