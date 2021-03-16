Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Down 12.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) dropped 12.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 538,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 633,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Specifically, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

BBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.