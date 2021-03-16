Bumble Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 23rd (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble’s (NASDAQ:BMBL) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bumble had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $2,150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $43.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.