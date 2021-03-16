Business Credit Alliance Chain Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $16,243.62 and $51.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00049225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00657165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars.

