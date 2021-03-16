Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,973.50.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $19.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,839.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,972.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,958.34. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cable One by 20.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

