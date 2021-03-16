Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,973.50.
Shares of Cable One stock traded down $19.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,839.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,972.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,958.34. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.
