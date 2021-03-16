Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CFO Stephen Tadlock Sells 12,500 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WHD stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. 50,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $22,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cactus by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after buying an additional 487,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

