Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Michael Y. Mcgovern Sells 35,000 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. 50,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,214. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

