CaixaPay (CXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00455356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00057777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00112738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00073228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.27 or 0.00563296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

