California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Insider Elissa Y. Ouyang Sells 500 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CWT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 145,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,767. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

