Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Buys C$49,680.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.48 on Tuesday, hitting C$124.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,234. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$125.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$115.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.63.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.55.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.