Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $17.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

