Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$201,800.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,275,112 shares in the company, valued at C$91,823,520.32.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$168,569.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total value of C$155,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total value of C$156,350.00.

TSE CNQ traded down C$1.72 on Tuesday, reaching C$38.71. 25,420,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The company has a market cap of C$45.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$41.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

