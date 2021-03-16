Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $372.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

