Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Down 9.7%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 1,579,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,609,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

