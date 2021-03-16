Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Down 9.7%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 1,579,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,609,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

