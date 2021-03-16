CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWX shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CWX stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.12. The company had a trading volume of 466,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$9.30.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

