Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Gap Up to $46.65

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.65 ($0.61), but opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63). Capita shares last traded at GBX 46.45 ($0.61), with a volume of 4,101,693 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPI. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 64 ($0.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £773.39 million and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

