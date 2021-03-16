Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

MSFT opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.81 and a 200 day moving average of $220.17. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.