Cappasity Price Tops $0.0039 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 49.1% against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $371,743.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00657414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035653 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

