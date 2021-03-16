Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $997.00 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 536,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

