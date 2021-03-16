Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Down 7.3%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.82. 578,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,094,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

