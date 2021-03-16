Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44), but opened at GBX 32.30 ($0.42). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 33.15 ($0.43), with a volume of 253,327 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.99. The stock has a market cap of £23.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Carclo alerts:

In other Carclo news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 192,118 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £40,344.78 ($52,710.71). Also, insider Nick Sanders bought 298,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27). Insiders have acquired 694,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,384,565 over the last 90 days.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.