Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Down 8.5%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares traded down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.04. 733,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,057,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The firm has a market cap of $372.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,910,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,049,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

