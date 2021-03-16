CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,475 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.30% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

