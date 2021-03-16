Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TSE CJT opened at C$176.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -31.26. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$196.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$205.53.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$250.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.