CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.28 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. CarLotz updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.77–0.65 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.