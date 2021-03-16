Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 11th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,450. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 4,781,494 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $9,835,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUK shares. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

