Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.