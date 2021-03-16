Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) VP Nathan Mucher Sells 2,111 Shares

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) VP Nathan Mucher sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $11,737.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,462.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 18,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,781. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $379.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

