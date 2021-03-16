Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading Down 6.6%

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 502,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 418,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAST shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $389.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.