Carry Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.62 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Carry has a market capitalization of $156.09 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded 154.8% higher against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,560,633,558 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

