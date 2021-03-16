Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carter’s by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

NYSE:CRI opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

