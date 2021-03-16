Cartesi (CTSI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $79.70 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $95.04 million and approximately $79.70 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.00455565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00058381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00125241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00072762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.81 or 0.00561371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,797,252 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

