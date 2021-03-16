Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.34

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.34 and traded as high as C$17.77. Cascades shares last traded at C$17.73, with a volume of 97,999 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

