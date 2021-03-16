Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CASY. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14,288.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,830 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $162,421,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $167,888,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,239,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,090,000 after purchasing an additional 915,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,466.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,895,000 after purchasing an additional 625,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

